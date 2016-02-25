BRIEF-Belden says co and certain units entered into an amended and restated credit agreement
* Belden - on may 16, 2017, co and certain of its U.S. and non-U.S. Subsidiaries entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
Feb 25 Spirent Communications Plc :
* Wireless & service experience operating segment with be named wireless & positioning
* Change to operating segments
* Service experience line of business will be combined with core service assurance business and reclassified from wireless & service experience to service assurance
* Enlarged service assurance operating segment will continue to be named service assurance
* Testing technologies line of business, acquired in February 2014, will be combined with networks & applications business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Netsol -during preparation of form 10-q for nine months ended march 31, 2017, misstatements were identified in previous financial statements