BRIEF-Belden says co and certain units entered into an amended and restated credit agreement
* Belden - on may 16, 2017, co and certain of its U.S. and non-U.S. Subsidiaries entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
Feb 25 Atresmedia Corporacion de Medios de Comunicacion SA :
* H2 net sales 441.2 million euros ($486.51 million) versus 418.6 million euros year ago
* H2 net profit 43.8 million euros versus 9.0 million euros year ago
* FY Ebitda 165.7 million euros, up 29.8 percent yoy Source text for Eikon:,,
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Netsol -during preparation of form 10-q for nine months ended march 31, 2017, misstatements were identified in previous financial statements