Feb 25 Relx NV :

* Reports +3 pct FY underlying revenue growth; full year total 5,971 million pounds ($8.31 billion)/8,240 million euros ($9.09 billion) (Reuters poll: 6,021 million pounds)

* +5 pct FY underlying adjusted operating profit growth; full year total 1,822 million pounds/2,514 million euros (Reuters poll: 1,851 million pounds)

* FY net profit 1.01 billion pounds versus 1.05 billion pounds in Reuters poll

* Proposed full year dividend growth: +14 pct to 29.7p for Relx PLC ; +5 pct to 0.403 euros for Relx NV 

* 500 million pounds of share buybacks completed in 2015; announcing total of 700 million pounds for 2016

* Will deliver another year of underlying revenue, profit, and earnings growth in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/21isyaf Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7184 pounds) ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)