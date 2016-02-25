BRIEF-Smartbank to buy Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based Capstone Bank
* Smartbank to acquire tuscaloosa, alabama-based capstone bank
Feb 25 Vestjysk Bank A/S :
* FY 2015 core income of 989 million Danish crowns ($146.09 million) versus 1.06 billion year ago
* FY 2015 profit after tax of 49 million Danish crowns versus loss 188 million crowns
* FY loan losses 370 million crowns versus 683 million crowns year ago
* Says at Dec. 31, 2015 total capital ratio stood at 12.5 percent and individual solvency need at 10.7 percent, up 1.8 percentage points or 307 million crowns
* In 2016 sees core earnings of 350 million - 400 million crowns, in line with the announced for 2015
* Combined with expectations for a continued reduction of total impairment charges, expects a certain improvement of the bank's consolidation in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7698 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Smartbank to acquire tuscaloosa, alabama-based capstone bank
LONDON, May 22 Alistair Cross was flying high after showing in a pilot project how blockchain - the technology first developed for the crypto-currency bitcoin - could transform the old-fashioned and secretive world of commodity trading.