BRIEF-Netsol says misstatements were identified in previous financial statements
* Netsol -during preparation of form 10-q for nine months ended march 31, 2017, misstatements were identified in previous financial statements
Feb 25 Sensys Gatso
* Q4 order intake sek 186.4 million (114.5)
* Q4 operating profit sek 21.4 million (20.5) For the original story click here: here%20Report%202015_Q4_eng_ok.pdf?PropertyName=EmbeddedImg_9b56bb8d-9586-4245-9dfe-8c35b562d173&ValueIndex=0 Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Netsol -during preparation of form 10-q for nine months ended march 31, 2017, misstatements were identified in previous financial statements
* Jabil Circuit Inc - intends to change its name to 'Jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qIBjg1) Further company coverage: