BRIEF-Smartbank to buy Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based Capstone Bank
* Smartbank to acquire tuscaloosa, alabama-based capstone bank
Feb 25 Hexagon Composites ASA :
* Hexagon composites extends long-term agreement with New Flyer industries
* Multiyear agreement presents an estimated overall delivery value of $45 million (approximately 380 million Norwegian crowns) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Smartbank to acquire tuscaloosa, alabama-based capstone bank
* Zhaopin limited reports third quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results