BRIEF-Ballantyne Strong says it's not in compliance with NYSE listing requirements
* Ballantyne strong announcement on non-compliance with listing requirements
Feb 25 Stillfront Group publ AB :
* Q4 net revenues amounted to 19.7 million Swedish crowns versus 6.1 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITDA profit 1.5 million crowns versus loss 3.2 million crowns year ago
* Board proposes no dividend to be paid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Belden - on may 16, 2017, co and certain of its U.S. and non-U.S. Subsidiaries entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing