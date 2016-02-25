BRIEF-Europejskie Centrum Odszkodowan Q1 net profit down to 4.5 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 4.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 6.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
Feb 25 WeSC publ AB :
* Q4 operating loss 25.2 million Swedish crowns versus loss 13.8 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net sales 27.6 million crowns versus 25.7 million crowns year ago
* Proposes no FY 2015 dividend Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 4.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 6.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
* On May 19 court dismissed action of hca against co, Hung Tsung Chin,Chen Mei Huei,Liao Wen I with costs to be paid by bankrupt