BRIEF-EBOS Group proposes acquisition of HPS
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire HPS for a purchase price of A$154 million
Feb 25 NBI Bearings Europe SA :
* FY Ebitda 1.8 million euros ($1.98 million) versus 1.9 million euros year ago
* FY total revenue 8.5 million euros versus 8.1 million euros year ago
* On May 16, 2017, certain subsidiaries of co entered into an ninth master amendment and restatement deed - SEC filing