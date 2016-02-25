BRIEF-Ballantyne Strong says it's not in compliance with NYSE listing requirements
* Ballantyne strong announcement on non-compliance with listing requirements
Feb 25 Intuitive Aerial publ AB :
* FY net sales 4.8 million Swedish crowns ($565,870.91) versus 5.1 million crowns year ago
* FY operating loss 12.1 million crowns versus loss 4.2 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4825 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Belden - on may 16, 2017, co and certain of its U.S. and non-U.S. Subsidiaries entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing