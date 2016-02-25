BRIEF-Belden says co and certain units entered into an amended and restated credit agreement
* Belden - on may 16, 2017, co and certain of its U.S. and non-U.S. Subsidiaries entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
Feb 25 UBM Plc :
* FY continuing1 revenue at 769.9 million stg versus 550.5 million stg year earlier
* FY total adjusted operating profit* at 245.5 million stg versus 179.8 million stg year earlier
* Dividend per share at 21.6 pence versus 21.3 pence year earlier
* Expects continued good growth excluding some impacts, although it remains conscious of the global macroeconomic uncertainty-CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Netsol -during preparation of form 10-q for nine months ended march 31, 2017, misstatements were identified in previous financial statements