Feb 25 Herantis Pharma Oyj :

* In March 2015, Finvector Vision Therapies Ltd ("Finvector") initiated arbitration proceedings against Herantis Pharma Plc's subsidiary Laurantis Pharma Ltd and a number of its former shareholders

* Finnish Court of Arbitration has given its final award on Feb. 25, 2016

* Arbitral tribunal has held that there has been no alleged breach of shareholders' agreement and thus Finvector is not entitled to claim damages

* Says Finvector's claim is dismissed in full and Finvector is obligated to pay to Laurantis and its former shareholders as compensation for the legal costs about 200,000 euros ($220,180.00)

* Compensation to Laurantis is about 50,000 euros

* Decision does not impact its 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon:

