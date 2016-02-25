BRIEF-CareDx says it's not in compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements
* Caredx inc - nasdaq provided company until july 21, 2017 to submit a plan to regain compliance
Feb 25 Herantis Pharma Oyj :
* In March 2015, Finvector Vision Therapies Ltd ("Finvector") initiated arbitration proceedings against Herantis Pharma Plc's subsidiary Laurantis Pharma Ltd and a number of its former shareholders
* Finnish Court of Arbitration has given its final award on Feb. 25, 2016
* Arbitral tribunal has held that there has been no alleged breach of shareholders' agreement and thus Finvector is not entitled to claim damages
* Says Finvector's claim is dismissed in full and Finvector is obligated to pay to Laurantis and its former shareholders as compensation for the legal costs about 200,000 euros ($220,180.00)
* Compensation to Laurantis is about 50,000 euros
* Decision does not impact its 2016 outlook
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9083 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Humana - on May 22, amended, restated previous credit agreement with an amended and restated five-year $2 billion unsecured revolving credit agreement