BRIEF-EBOS Group proposes acquisition of HPS
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire HPS for a purchase price of A$154 million
Feb 25 Apranga APB :
* Says established 19th of its subsidiary Apranga Ecom LT UAB, which will carry out e-commerce activities in Lithuania
* Says established company has share capital of 2,500 euros ($2,753.00)
* On May 16, 2017, certain subsidiaries of co entered into an ninth master amendment and restatement deed - SEC filing