BRIEF-Belden says co and certain units entered into an amended and restated credit agreement
* Belden - on may 16, 2017, co and certain of its U.S. and non-U.S. Subsidiaries entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
Feb 25 Ericsson
* Says to transform network capabilities for Telenor Asia
* Says network enhancement contract runs over five years
* Says agreement covers deployment of 4G/LTE networks and transformation of 2G and 3G networks in Thailand, Bangladesh and Myanmar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Belden - on may 16, 2017, co and certain of its U.S. and non-U.S. Subsidiaries entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
* Netsol -during preparation of form 10-q for nine months ended march 31, 2017, misstatements were identified in previous financial statements