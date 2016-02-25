BRIEF-Humana says amended, restated previous credit agreement
* Humana - on May 22, amended, restated previous credit agreement with an amended and restated five-year $2 billion unsecured revolving credit agreement
Feb 25 Revenio Group Oyj :
* Says to purchase it's own shares
* Maximum amount of 7,000 shares are to be bought on grounds of authorization given by annual general meeting on March 19, 2015
* Shares will be purchased through public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki at market price prevailing at time of purchase
* Purchase of company's own shares will begin on Feb. 29, 2016 at earliest
* Purchase of the Company's own shares will continue until the abovementioned share amount is purchased or until March 14, 2016 at the latest Source text for Eikon:
* Pieris pharmaceuticals appoints james geraghty to its board of directors