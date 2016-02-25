BRIEF-Humana says amended, restated previous credit agreement
* Humana - on May 22, amended, restated previous credit agreement with an amended and restated five-year $2 billion unsecured revolving credit agreement
Feb 25 Sartorius AG
* Sartorius plans to raise share capital by use of retained earnings / 4:1 'stock split'
* share in dividends (surplus and minimum dividends) would also be adjusted for preference share owners
* holders of non-voting preference shares would receive an increased dividend (surplus dividend) of 0.01 euro per preference share
* dividend would at least amount to 0.02 euro per preference share (minimum dividend) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Humana - on May 22, amended, restated previous credit agreement with an amended and restated five-year $2 billion unsecured revolving credit agreement
* Pieris pharmaceuticals appoints james geraghty to its board of directors