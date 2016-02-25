BRIEF-Belden says co and certain units entered into an amended and restated credit agreement
* Belden - on may 16, 2017, co and certain of its U.S. and non-U.S. Subsidiaries entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
Feb 25 Internet Media Services SA (IMS)
* Its management to recommend FY 2015 dividend of 0.15 zloty per share or 4.6 million zlotys ($1.16 million) in total Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9631 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Belden - on may 16, 2017, co and certain of its U.S. and non-U.S. Subsidiaries entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
* Netsol -during preparation of form 10-q for nine months ended march 31, 2017, misstatements were identified in previous financial statements