BRIEF-Regeneron, Sanofi RA drug wins FDA nod; co's price it at $39,000/patient/yr
* Regeneron and sanofi announce fda approval of kevzara® (sarilumab) for the treatment of moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients
Feb 25 British American Tobacco :
* Sees bolt-on acquisitions in industry in medium term, not big consolidation - CEO
* There are still good opportunities in Africa, Asia for deals - CEO
* Does not expect a consolidation, including rumoured deal with Imperial Brands, in the medium term - CEO
