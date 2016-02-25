Feb 25 British American Tobacco :

* Sees bolt-on acquisitions in industry in medium term, not big consolidation - CEO

* There are still good opportunities in Africa, Asia for deals - CEO

* Does not expect a consolidation, including rumoured deal with Imperial Brands, in the medium term - CEO