BRIEF-EBOS Group proposes acquisition of HPS
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire HPS for a purchase price of A$154 million
Feb 25 Swatch Group SA
* Swatch Group Chief Executive Nick Hayek says no plans to cut jobs to protect margin Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* On May 16, 2017, certain subsidiaries of co entered into an ninth master amendment and restatement deed - SEC filing