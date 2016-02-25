BRIEF-Netsol says misstatements were identified in previous financial statements
* Netsol -during preparation of form 10-q for nine months ended march 31, 2017, misstatements were identified in previous financial statements
Feb 25 Oniva Online Group Europe AB :
* Sept-Dec 2015 net sales 43.9 million Swedish crowns ($5.16 million) versus 47.2 million crowns year ago
* Sept-Dec 2015 EBITDA profit 2.4 million crowns versus loss 51.9 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5021 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Jabil Circuit Inc - intends to change its name to 'Jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qIBjg1) Further company coverage: