BRIEF-Independence Holding to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares
* Independence Holding Company announces intention to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares of its common stock
Feb 25 FastPartner AB :
* Q4 rental income 298.9 million Swedish crowns ($35.15 million) versus 235.9 million crowns year ago
* Q4 profit from property management 144.0 million crowns versus 95.8 million crowns year ago
* Proposes dividend of 3.75 crowns per ordinary share and 20 crowns per preference share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5033 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Independence Holding Company announces intention to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares of its common stock
* Olayan International Ltd reports 12.42% stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp as of May 12, 2017 - SEC filing