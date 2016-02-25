BRIEF-EBOS Group proposes acquisition of HPS
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire HPS for a purchase price of A$154 million
Feb 25 Advtech Ltd
* Sees FY HEPS between 48.3 cents and 52.4 cents per share compared to 40.3 cents per share year ago
* Increase in EPS and HEPS is result of strong organic growth in all 3 divisions
* On May 16, 2017, certain subsidiaries of co entered into an ninth master amendment and restatement deed - SEC filing