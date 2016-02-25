BRIEF-Belden says co and certain units entered into an amended and restated credit agreement
* Belden - on may 16, 2017, co and certain of its U.S. and non-U.S. Subsidiaries entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
Feb 25 Pro DV AG :
* FY revenue 3.061 million euros ($3.37 million)versus 3.024 million euros year ago
* FY EBIT 76,000 euros versus 113,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9082 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Netsol -during preparation of form 10-q for nine months ended march 31, 2017, misstatements were identified in previous financial statements