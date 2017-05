Feb 25 DVB BANK SE :

* FY net interest income decreased by 14.9 pct, from 215.9 million euros to 183.7 million euros

* FY results from investments accounted for using equity method declined from 12.4 million euros to 3.9 million euros

* FY total capital ratio was 22.4 pct (previous year: 21.6 pct)

* FY consolidated net income after taxes of 45.6 million euros(previous year: 79.1 million euros)

* FY net fee and commission income of 103.3 million euros versus previous year's figure of 108.5 million euros

* FY common equity tier 1 ratio amounted to 16.3 pct (previous year: 18.7 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)