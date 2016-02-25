BRIEF-EBOS Group proposes acquisition of HPS
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire HPS for a purchase price of A$154 million
Feb 25 Henkel
* CEO says sees declining profits in russia, ukraine in 2016
* CEO says won't be able to reach 20 billion eur sales target without acquisitions
* CEO says not giving up goal of sales of 20 billion euros by end of 2016
* CFO, asked about share buybacks, says investments such as takeovers are priority Further company coverage:
* On May 16, 2017, certain subsidiaries of co entered into an ninth master amendment and restatement deed - SEC filing