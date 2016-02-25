BRIEF-Independence Holding to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares
* Independence Holding Company announces intention to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares of its common stock
Feb 25 Stock exchange operator Euronext:
* Says currently experiencing technical issues and has decided to halt part of the market
* Says customers are currently not able to enter, modify or cancel orders on certain impacted instruments until the move in pre-opening mode
* Says working to resolve this issue and will provide an update as soon as possible regarding the expected pre-opening time
* Says derivatives market is not impacted and trading is happening as usual (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
* Independence Holding Company announces intention to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares of its common stock
* Olayan International Ltd reports 12.42% stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp as of May 12, 2017 - SEC filing