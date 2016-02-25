BRIEF-Humana says amended, restated previous credit agreement
* Humana - on May 22, amended, restated previous credit agreement with an amended and restated five-year $2 billion unsecured revolving credit agreement
Feb 25 Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA :
* To submit proposal to pay a dividend of EUR 2.00 per share for fiscal 2015, up from eur 1.30 a year earlier
* To submit resolutions to shareholder meeting to split by 6 par value of each of company's shares (stock split) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Humana - on May 22, amended, restated previous credit agreement with an amended and restated five-year $2 billion unsecured revolving credit agreement
* Pieris pharmaceuticals appoints james geraghty to its board of directors