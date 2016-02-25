Feb 25 Ivu Traffic Technologies AG :

* In FY 2015 generated a turnover of 58 million euros, an increase over the previous year by over 20 pct

* No dividend payment for FY 2015

* FY EBIT up c. 15 percent at about 5 million euros ($5.52 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9061 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)