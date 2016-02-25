BRIEF-Netsol says misstatements were identified in previous financial statements
* Netsol -during preparation of form 10-q for nine months ended march 31, 2017, misstatements were identified in previous financial statements
Feb 25 Ivu Traffic Technologies AG :
* In FY 2015 generated a turnover of 58 million euros, an increase over the previous year by over 20 pct
* No dividend payment for FY 2015
* FY EBIT up c. 15 percent at about 5 million euros ($5.52 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9061 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Jabil Circuit Inc - intends to change its name to 'Jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qIBjg1) Further company coverage: