* Q4 EBITDA 54.0 million Swedish crowns ($6.34 million) versus 42.9 million crowns year ago

* Q4 net sales 467.0 million crowns versus 382.7 million crowns year ago

* Proposes 2015 dividend of 2.00 crowns per share (2014: 1.25 crown)

* Sees annual growth in net sales to be in average more than 10 percent per year during 2016-2020 (previous target: an average of 10 percent)

* Increases target for operating margin to achieve operating margin of at least 12.5 percent by 2020 (previously: achieve at least 10 percent)

