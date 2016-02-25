BRIEF-Independence Holding Co Q4 profit $0.44/shr from cont ops
* Independence holding company announces 2016 fourth-quarter and annual results
Feb 25 Consilium AB :
* Q4 EBITDA 54.0 million Swedish crowns ($6.34 million) versus 42.9 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net sales 467.0 million crowns versus 382.7 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2015 dividend of 2.00 crowns per share (2014: 1.25 crown)
* Sees annual growth in net sales to be in average more than 10 percent per year during 2016-2020 (previous target: an average of 10 percent)
* Increases target for operating margin to achieve operating margin of at least 12.5 percent by 2020 (previously: achieve at least 10 percent)
* Citizens financial group announces pricing of $1.5 billion of citizens bank, n.a. Senior notes