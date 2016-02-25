BRIEF-Netsol says misstatements were identified in previous financial statements
* Netsol -during preparation of form 10-q for nine months ended march 31, 2017, misstatements were identified in previous financial statements
Feb 25 Indra Sistemas SA :
* Indra together with Inaer is awarded a 40 million euros ($44.0 million) deal in Galicia, Spain
* Indra and Inaer to work on a civilian drone project, each will invest 20 million euros awarded by the Innovation Agency of Galicia (GAIN)
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9091 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Jabil Circuit Inc - intends to change its name to 'Jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017