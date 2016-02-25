BRIEF-Independence Holding Co Q4 profit $0.44/shr from cont ops
* Independence holding company announces 2016 fourth-quarter and annual results
Feb 25 Consilium AB :
* January order intake 166.2 million Swedish crowns ($19.53 million) versus 136.9 million crowns year ago
* January net sales 121.1 million crowns versus 93.5 million crowns year ago
* End-January order backlog 800.6 million crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5120 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Independence holding company announces 2016 fourth-quarter and annual results
* Citizens financial group announces pricing of $1.5 billion of citizens bank, n.a. Senior notes