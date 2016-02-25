BRIEF-Independence Holding to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares
* Independence Holding Company announces intention to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares of its common stock
Feb 25 BP Plc
* Antony Burgmans and Phuthuma Nhleko will be not be offering themselves for re-election as non-executive directors at AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Independence Holding Company announces intention to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares of its common stock
* Generation Investment Management LLP reports 5.92% passive stake in Acuity Brands Inc as of May 10, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qIxms0) Further company coverage: