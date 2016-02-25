BRIEF-Independence Holding Co Q4 profit $0.44/shr from cont ops
* Independence holding company announces 2016 fourth-quarter and annual results
Feb 25 Grupo Catalana Occidente SA :
* FY net profit 268.1 million euros ($295.0 million) versus 242.1 million euros year ago
* FY total revenue 3.83 billion euros versus 3.44 billion euros year ago
* FY total funds under management up 16.6 percent at 11.06 billion euros versus year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9088 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Citizens financial group announces pricing of $1.5 billion of citizens bank, n.a. Senior notes