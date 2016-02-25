Feb 25 Grupo Catalana Occidente SA :

* FY net profit 268.1 million euros ($295.0 million) versus 242.1 million euros year ago

* FY total revenue 3.83 billion euros versus 3.44 billion euros year ago

* FY total funds under management up 16.6 percent at 11.06 billion euros versus year ago Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9088 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)