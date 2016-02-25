BRIEF-Netsol says misstatements were identified in previous financial statements
* Netsol -during preparation of form 10-q for nine months ended march 31, 2017, misstatements were identified in previous financial statements
Feb 25 Intracom Holdings SA :
* Says dismisses Georgios Koliastasis from CFO post and appoints Ioannis Tsoumas as company's new CFO, as of March 1 Source text: bit.ly/1p8x7mi Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Netsol -during preparation of form 10-q for nine months ended march 31, 2017, misstatements were identified in previous financial statements
* Jabil Circuit Inc - intends to change its name to 'Jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qIBjg1) Further company coverage: