BRIEF-Citizens Financial Group prices senior notes
* Citizens financial group announces pricing of $1.5 billion of citizens bank, n.a. Senior notes
Feb 25 IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG :
* IKB Deutsche Industriebank to file for delisting of shares
* To file for delisting of IKB shares on open market of Duesseldorf stock exchange and to terminate listing in Entry Standard of Frankfurt stock exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Citizens financial group announces pricing of $1.5 billion of citizens bank, n.a. Senior notes
* Has commenced an executive search to replace Jenkins Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: