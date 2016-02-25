Feb 25 Myriad Group AG :

* Consolidated group revenue of $27.3 million for the full year 2015 vs $40.2 million year ago

* FY net loss $67.9 million versus profit $8.1 million year ago

* Expects overall revenue to decline in 2016 versus 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1TGXVq4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)