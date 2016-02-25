BRIEF-Jabil Circuit intends to change its name to 'jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017
* Jabil Circuit Inc - intends to change its name to 'Jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qIBjg1) Further company coverage:
Feb 25 Myriad Group AG :
* Consolidated group revenue of $27.3 million for the full year 2015 vs $40.2 million year ago
* FY net loss $67.9 million versus profit $8.1 million year ago
* Expects overall revenue to decline in 2016 versus 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1TGXVq4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Jabil Circuit Inc - intends to change its name to 'Jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qIBjg1) Further company coverage:
* Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qdx2Ob) Further company coverage: