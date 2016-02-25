BRIEF-NZX says Aaron Jenkins resigned as head of funds management
* Has commenced an executive search to replace Jenkins
Feb 25 Home Invest Belgium Nv :
* Distribution of a dividend of 4.00 euros gross per share
* FY net rental profit 17.6 million euros ($19.40 million) versus 18.8 million euros year ago
* FY net current profit 15.4 million euros versus 15.9 million euros year ago
* Average occupancy rate for the FY 2015 remains at a high level of 93.89%, almost at status quo compared to FY 2014 (94.01%)
May 22 Private equity firm TPG Global LLC said on Monday it would buy Wave Broadband for $2.37 billion in a deal that creates the sixth largest U.S. cable operator at a time when demand for high-speed internet service is growing rapidly.