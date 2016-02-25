BRIEF-MFP Partners reports 7.7 percent passive stake in Papa Murphy's as of May 11, 2017
* MFP Partners reports 7.7 percent passive stake in Papa Murphy's as of May 11, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 25 Blue Solutions Sa
* turnover for year totaled 121.9 million euros ($134.37 million), compared with 97.1 million euros in 2014 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9072 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MFP Partners reports 7.7 percent passive stake in Papa Murphy's as of May 11, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rockstar Games says Red Dead Redemption 2 is now set to launch spring 2018 on Playstation 4 and Xbox one Source text (http://bit.ly/2qPxX9s) Further company coverage: