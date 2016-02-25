BRIEF-NZX says Aaron Jenkins resigned as head of funds management
* Has commenced an executive search to replace Jenkins Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 25 Affine Re Sa
* Dividend of 1.0 euro per share
* FY net rental income 34.4 million euros versus 39.2 million euros year ago
* FY current operating profit 27.1 million euros versus 30.2 million euros year ago
* FY net income group share 0.4 million euros versus loss of 11.0 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1QgVXXO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has commenced an executive search to replace Jenkins Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Private equity firm TPG Global LLC said on Monday it would buy Wave Broadband for $2.37 billion in a deal that creates the sixth largest U.S. cable operator at a time when demand for high-speed internet service is growing rapidly.