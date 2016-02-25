BRIEF-NZX says Aaron Jenkins resigned as head of funds management
* Has commenced an executive search to replace Jenkins
Feb 25 Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles Sociedad Holding de Mercados y Sistemas Financieros :
* Says has authorized the acquisition of 50 percent of Infobolsa SA from Deutsche Boerse AG for 8.2 million euros ($9.0 million)
* Says has authorized the acquisition of 50 percent of Infobolsa SA from Deutsche Boerse AG for 8.2 million euros ($9.0 million)

* Says as a result of the transaction BME has reached 100 percent stake in Infobolsa
May 22 Private equity firm TPG Global LLC said on Monday it would buy Wave Broadband for $2.37 billion in a deal that creates the sixth largest U.S. cable operator at a time when demand for high-speed internet service is growing rapidly.