BRIEF-Jabil Circuit intends to change its name to 'jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017
* Jabil Circuit Inc - intends to change its name to 'Jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qIBjg1) Further company coverage:
Feb 25 Q Soft Verwaltungs AG :
* Q1 interest income of 6,000 euros ($6,614.4) (previous year 0 euro)
* Q1 loss from ordinary activities 24,000 euros versus loss 5,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9071 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Jabil Circuit Inc - intends to change its name to 'Jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qIBjg1) Further company coverage:
* Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qdx2Ob) Further company coverage: