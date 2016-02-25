Feb 25 Txcell Sa

* this should enable Txcell to resume CATS29 in Q2 2016, as per planning previously announced

* Txcell announces successful key milestone in the technology transfer to CMO partner Masthercell and updates on ovasave clinical trial status

* following successful validation runs at Masthercell, Txcell has submitted an amendment of its CATS29 clinical protocol

* should trial restarts effectively in Q2 2016, Txcell expects to complete recruitment in CATS29 at end of 2017 and announce topline data by Q4 2017 or Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon:

