BRIEF-Windtree Therapeutics recieves $0.9 mln as part of NIH grant
Windtree receives sbir grant in continued support of aerosurf® phase 2b clinical trial
Feb 25 Txcell Sa
* this should enable Txcell to resume CATS29 in Q2 2016, as per planning previously announced
* Txcell announces successful key milestone in the technology transfer to CMO partner Masthercell and updates on ovasave clinical trial status
* following successful validation runs at Masthercell, Txcell has submitted an amendment of its CATS29 clinical protocol
should trial restarts effectively in Q2 2016, Txcell expects to complete recruitment in CATS29 at end of 2017 and announce topline data by Q4 2017 or Q1 2018
* Quotient limited reports continued progress on the commercial scale-up of mosaiq and fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results