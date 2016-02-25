BRIEF-Humana says amended, restated previous credit agreement
* Humana - on May 22, amended, restated previous credit agreement with an amended and restated five-year $2 billion unsecured revolving credit agreement
Feb 25 Allenex AB :
* Q4 net sales 34.7 million Swedish crowns ($4.08 million) versus 30.7 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBIT 9.1 million crowns versus 9.5 million crowns year ago
* Proposes no 2015 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5041 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pieris pharmaceuticals appoints james geraghty to its board of directors