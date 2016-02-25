Feb 25 Oestjydsk Bank A/S :

* FY net interest income 103.8 million Danish crowns ($15.32 million) versus 155.4 million crowns year ago

* FY loan losses 133.6 million crowns versus 312.3 million crowns year ago

* FY net loss 20.1 million crowns versus loss 223.0 million crowns year ago

* In 2016 sees result before value adjustments and write-downs of about 45 - 50 million crowns