BRIEF-Independence Holding Co Q4 profit $0.44/shr from cont ops
* Independence holding company announces 2016 fourth-quarter and annual results
Feb 25 CBZ Holdings Ltd :
* FY ended Dec. 31, 2015 profit before taxation of $40.89 million versus $37.01 million year ago
* FY ended Dec 31, 2015 net interest income of $109.13 million versus $88.35 million last year
* "CBZ Holdings will continue to scout for opportunities to invest in developmental assets " Source : j.mp/1XOC7Ig Further company coverage:
* Independence holding company announces 2016 fourth-quarter and annual results
* Citizens financial group announces pricing of $1.5 billion of citizens bank, n.a. Senior notes