Feb 25 CBZ Holdings Ltd :

* FY ended Dec. 31, 2015 profit before taxation of $40.89 million versus $37.01 million year ago

* FY ended Dec 31, 2015 net interest income of $109.13 million versus $88.35 million last year

* "CBZ Holdings will continue to scout for opportunities to invest in developmental assets " Source : j.mp/1XOC7Ig Further company coverage: