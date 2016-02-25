BRIEF-Avis Budget Group and its certain subsidiaries enters into an ninth master amendment
* On May 16, 2017, certain subsidiaries of co entered into an ninth master amendment and restatement deed - SEC filing
Feb 25 Kabe AB :
* Q4 net sales 390 million Swedish crowns ($45.73 million) versus 271 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 18 million crowns versus 6 million crowns year ago
* Proposes FY 2015 dividend of 4.00 crowns per share

($1 = 8.5279 Swedish crowns)
* MFP Partners reports 7.7 percent passive stake in Papa Murphy's as of May 11, 2017 - SEC filing