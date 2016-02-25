BRIEF-Independence Holding Co Q4 profit $0.44/shr from cont ops
* Independence holding company announces 2016 fourth-quarter and annual results
Feb 25 Lollands Bank A/S :
* Q4 net interest and fee income 39.3 million Danish crowns versus 43.9 million crowns year ago
* Q4 loan losses 6.1 million crowns versus 49.3 million crowns year ago
* Q4 pre-tax profit 14.3 million crowns versus loss 34.1 million crowns year ago
* Sees 2016 core earnings at about 55 million - 60 million crowns (the same as in 2015)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Independence holding company announces 2016 fourth-quarter and annual results
* Citizens financial group announces pricing of $1.5 billion of citizens bank, n.a. Senior notes