Feb 25 Lollands Bank A/S :

* Q4 net interest and fee income 39.3 million Danish crowns versus 43.9 million crowns year ago

* Q4 loan losses 6.1 million crowns versus 49.3 million crowns year ago

* Q4 pre-tax profit 14.3 million crowns versus loss 34.1 million crowns year ago

* Sees 2016 core earnings at about 55 million - 60 million crowns (the same as in 2015)

