BRIEF-Citizens Financial Group prices senior notes
* Citizens financial group announces pricing of $1.5 billion of citizens bank, n.a. Senior notes
Feb 25 Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd :
* Sees FY HLPS of between 281.2 cents to 309.4 cents (a decrease of between 340 pct and 365 pct) versus HEPS of 116.9 cents last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Citizens financial group announces pricing of $1.5 billion of citizens bank, n.a. Senior notes
* Has commenced an executive search to replace Jenkins Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: