BRIEF-Citizens Financial Group prices senior notes
* Citizens financial group announces pricing of $1.5 billion of citizens bank, n.a. Senior notes
Feb 25 Taaleri Oyj :
* Board of directors decides to seek share listing on main market of Helsinki Stock Exchange
* Will apply to remove its share from First North Finland marketplace, maintained by NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd
Feb 25 Taaleri Oyj :

* Has commenced an executive search to replace Jenkins