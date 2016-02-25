Feb 25 Diageo Plc

* USL board will appoint Mahendra Kumar Sharma as chairman of USL

* Says financial terms of today's agreement with Mallya provide for a payment of $75 million (about £53 million) to Dr Mallya over a five year period

* Says announces agreement with Dr Vijay Mallya for his resignation as chairman and non-executive director of USL

* Says payment will be charged to exceptional items in year ending 30 June 2016