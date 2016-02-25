REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St gains as defense, tech stocks rise
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
Feb 25 Diageo Plc
* USL board will appoint Mahendra Kumar Sharma as chairman of USL
* Says financial terms of today's agreement with Mallya provide for a payment of $75 million (about £53 million) to Dr Mallya over a five year period
* Says announces agreement with Dr Vijay Mallya for his resignation as chairman and non-executive director of USL
* Says payment will be charged to exceptional items in year ending 30 June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to early afternoon)